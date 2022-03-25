Watch video: JMM MLA breaks down in Jharkhand Assembly, blames CM Hemant Soren for not fulfilling certain promises

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA, Lobin Hembrom on Friday broke down in the Jharkhand Assembly, blaming CM Hemant Soren for not fulfilling certain promises.

Notably, the MLA belongs to the same party of CM Hemant Soren.

"They never give me the time to speak, I have only spoken once, during the main budget. It's painful; I expected that the CM will give me a chance, but he didn't... people are protesting daily in Jharkhand, I've to speak for them," Hembrom later added.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:42 PM IST