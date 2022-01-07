Watch video: It was BJP supporters & not protesters that reached near PM’s convoy, claims Nana Patole

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Friday claimed that a video that went viral on social media clearly shows that it was BJP supporters and not the protesters (farmers) who had reached near PM Narendra Modi’s convoy. Patole claimed that it has exposed the pro-Modi media and BJP who were making noise about security lapses.

‘’Why was the Prime Minister's program suddenly changed, what was the motive behind it? It is clear that it was BJP’s desperate move to improve the image of the party and the PM dented due to their neglect towards the year-long farmers’ agitation,’’ said Patole.

Patole said that the PM belongs to the country and his security is very important. ‘’There should be no compromise on their safety. Punjab Chief Minister Channy has shed light on the matter, but the BJP is deliberately trying to discredit Congress by giving it a political colour. The BJP has made this an event. The security of the PM is with the SPG and many important central bodies are involved in it,’’ he added. He demanded that the union home minister Amit Shah should make a statement in this regard.

Patole also took a swipe at union minister Narayan Rane over his reaction in a video clip in which the latter had said stones were thrown at PM’s convoy.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 09:45 PM IST