Watch video: Is Sanjay Raut about to be arrested? Police deployment at ED suggests so

On Sunday, additional police deployment was observed at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai, suggesting that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's arrest was imminent,The Free Press Journal reports.

Footage from the scene confirmed deployment of additional security personnel, as well as the deployment of barricades.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Currently, the ED is conducting a search and questioning Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached the Shiv Sena leader's home in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

Raut had earlier appeared before ED in connection with the same case. However, he had skipped the summons recently citing ongoing parliamentary sessions.

It is speculated that the arrest of Raut is imminent. However, as of now the raid is on and Raut is being questioned.