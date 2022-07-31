e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Is Sanjay Raut about to be arrested? Police deployment at ED suggests so

Footage from the scene confirmed deployment of additional security personnel, as well as the deployment of barricades, suggesting that an arrest was imminent

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut | Photo: ANI

On Sunday, additional police deployment was observed at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Mumbai, suggesting that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's arrest was imminent,The Free Press Journal reports.

Footage from the scene confirmed deployment of additional security personnel, as well as the deployment of barricades.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Enforcement Directorate officials reached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence at 7 am, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Currently, the ED is conducting a search and questioning Raut.

The Shiv Sena leader was summoned by the probe agency on July 27 after he skipped an earlier summon citing the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi.

At 7 am, the probe agency team, accompanied by CISF officials, reached the Shiv Sena leader's home in Bhandup in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai and began the searches.

Raut had earlier appeared before ED in connection with the same case. However, he had skipped the summons recently citing ongoing parliamentary sessions.

It is speculated that the arrest of Raut is imminent. However, as of now the raid is on and Raut is being questioned.

Read Also
Patra Chawl land scam: 'I will continue to fight,' says Sanjay Raut, after ED raid
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiWatch video: Is Sanjay Raut about to be arrested? Police deployment at ED suggests so

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC scam: ED tracks Rs 8 crore transactions from 8 frozen bank accounts

WBSSC scam: ED tracks Rs 8 crore transactions from 8 frozen bank accounts

Raigad: Three held for murdering and destroying evidence in Uran

Raigad: Three held for murdering and destroying evidence in Uran

Delhi gets a new police commissioner: Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer

Delhi gets a new police commissioner: Sanjay Arora, 1988-batch IPS officer

'The money is not mine': Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

'The money is not mine': Sacked Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20: When and Where to watch; Live on TV and online