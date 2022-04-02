Watch Video: GudiPadwa procession at Khamla Square in Nagpur

On the ospicious day of Gudhi Padwa procession carried out at Khamla Square in Nagpur. From children to women everyone was seen celebrating Gudhipadwa in traditional attire. Drums are being played by kids and also by trained drumers on the roads of Nagpur and rest of the Maharashtra.

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo will fall on April 2 this year. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and is also the first day of the new year for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region.

The name Gudhi Padwa is made using two words- ‘Gudi’, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’ which means the first day of the phase of the moon. Rabi crops are reaped after this festival as it also signifies the arrival of the spring season.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:40 AM IST