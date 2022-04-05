Watch Video: Grand Homecoming! Family brings their newborn girlchild in chopper in Pune's Shelgaon

In a grand homecoming, a family brought their newborn girlchild in a chopper.

While speaking to ANI, Vishal Zarekar, father of the child, "We didn't have a girlchild in our entire family. So, to make our daughter's homecoming special, we arranged a chopper ride worth Rs 1 lakh."

#WATCH Shelgaon, Pune | Grand Homecoming ! A family brought their newborn girlchild in a chopper



