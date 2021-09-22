Watch video: Godavari river in Nashik crosses danger mark following heavy rains

Maharashtra: Following heavy rains in the region, the Godavari river in Nashik has reached a level above its danger mark.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 39.84 mm, 44.93 mm and 49.12 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of 4.36 metres is expected at 12.40 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.70 metres is likely to occur at 6.49 pm today.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places.

The IMD's regional centre has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and issued the alert for one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nagpur Collectorate and District Disaster Management Office have appealed to farmers and villagers living near dams to take necessary precautions, in view of the raise in water levels amid heavy showers.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 04:41 PM IST