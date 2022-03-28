Watch video: Fire breaks out in MIDC manufacturing unit in Ahmednagar, no report of injuries; probe on

A huge fire that broke out was brought under control after it broke out at a chemical factory in MIDC Shrirampur, Ahmednagar on Monday.

According to an official of Shrirampur Fire Department, no casualties have been reported so far.

"The blaze took place at around 11:30am in a unit of 'Surface Coatings', which manufacturers inks, various coatings, resins and varnish. Thick black smoke started billowing from the plant following the blaze. Loud explosions could be heard, possibly due to chemicals stored in barrels," Deepak Marshiya, sub fire officer, Srirampur Municipal Council told PTI.

"Six fire-tending vehicles were deployed and the blaze was doused at 2:30pm. A probe is on to find out the cause of the fire," he added.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 08:06 PM IST