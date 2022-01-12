Watch video: Fire breaks out at godown at Madanpur area of Byculla

A level 2 fire broke at a godown at Madanpur area of Byculla on Wednesday, January 12. No injuries have been reported so far in the incident. The fire broke out at 7:44 pm at Clay Road, Madanpura area in Byculla.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said that the fire has confined to the ground floor plus one (floor). Eight fire tenders, 5 jumbo tenders have been deployed to douse the fire while an ambulance has also been rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

#Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown at Mandanpura area of #Byculla. pic.twitter.com/V3d3ytjkJw — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 12, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:19 PM IST