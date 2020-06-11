Watch video: Fire at Mumbai's Crawford Market; six fire engines mobilised

Fire was reported in Mumbai's Crawford Market on Thursday. Meanwhile, six fire engines have been mobilised to the spot.
"Fire confined in 4 galas. Two fire jets are in operation. Fire fighting and search operation is on," said Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale. "Fire Engine - 6, Jumbo Tanker - 3, QRV -1 mobilised," he added.
(This is a developing story)
