Watch Video: Female passenger fell between train and platform

In an attempt to leave the moving train, a female passenger fell between the train and the platform. She was immediately rescued by Head Constable Anil Upadhyay.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

HC Anil Upadhyay was deployed for crime prevention and CPD duty at Khandla and Monkihill station. During duty, train no 22158 (Chennai X) was stationed at platform no 2 of Khandla station at 03.20 hrs. While trying to leave the moving train, a female passenger fell between the train and the platform, which was immediately rescued by HC Upadhyay by dragging her towards him.

Tthe female passenger told that due to the death of her father, she had to go from Pune to Aundh suddenly, but she boarded the wrong train from Pune to Chennai. The said train did not stop till Lonavala station after leaving Pune station, in panic, when the train slowed down at Khandla station and she jumped from the moving train.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:14 PM IST