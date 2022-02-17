Watch video: Father jumps before train with 6-year-old son at Vithalwadi railway station

The horrifying incident, caught on the CCTV footage, from a railway station is going viral on the internet. The video is believed to be from Vithalwadi railway station near Kalyan, where we can see a man jumping ahead of an arriving train along with his child.

According to reports, the man who committed suicide is being identified as Pramod Andhale, who has been serving as a BEST driver in Mumbai. The father intentionallyfell on tracks, and was confirmed to be spot dead while the little one made a narrow escape from death.

Watch video:

Reports suggest that Pramod Andhale is a resident of Shantinagar area of ​​Ulhasnagar in Thane district, who reached Vitthalwadi station at around 6 in the evening with his 6-year-old son Swaraj and rushed before the Mumbai-bound Deccan Express. Fortunately, the child slipped off from his hand and fell aside the track, which made him survive the nightmare.

As soon as incident was spotted by the Railway Police, they rushed to spot and rescued the child. The team rescued Swaraj, while Pramod's body was sent to Rukminibai Hospital for further investigation. Pramod Andhale had been living with his wife, son and daughter at Ulhasnagar. The case is under investigation to know the reason behind the suicide act.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:49 PM IST