Watch video: Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' at meeting in Mumbai

A row over Hanuman Chalisa and Azaan has been destabilizing the political atmosphere in the state.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a meeting, in Mumbai.

Recently, Navneet and Ravi Rana were arrested by the Mumbai police and charged under Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, among others, after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

The Rana couple later dropped their plan, citing Prime Minister Modi's visit to the city the next day, but were nonetheless taken into custody by the police and later sent to jail.

A special court here granted them bail on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:30 PM IST