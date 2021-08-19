Watch Video: COVID-19 vaccination drive cancelled in Mumbai on August 19, 20 due to shortage of doses, says BMC

Advertisement

Due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, there will be no vaccination in government and municipal corporation-run centres in Mumbai on August 19 and 20. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation informed that vaccination drive will resume from August 21 in the city.

Earlier this month on August 4 too, the vaccination drive was supended in city due to insufficient stock.

For the third time, BMC said it will be halting its Covid-19 vaccination drive due to the shortage of stock. Less than 40,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across the city on Wednesday.

“The drive will be closed in government and municipal vaccination centers. The stock will arrive late on August 19 and will be distributed to the centers the following day. Therefore, drive will resume on Saturday, August 21,” said a senior health officer.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said, “We were supposed to receive some doses on Wednesday. However, the stock didn’t arrive.” According to the data, 85,418 people were administered doses in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on August 18, Wednesday, taking the total tally to 7,40,007.

297 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,18,955. Now, there are 2686 active cases in the city.

City recorded 5 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,930 as per data released by the city's civic body.

