Watch Video: Confident that Vidharba will get refinery-petrochemical complex, says Fadnavis

During the meeting, Fadnavis presented a report prepared by the VED to Pradhan and requested the Union Minister to speed up the techno-economic feasibility study which is currently underway.

Fadnavis further said that the Petroleum Minister heard them patiently and assured to speed up the feasibility study. Petroleum Secretary Train Kapoor was also present at the meeting.

"Petrochemicals is a huge benefit which produces raw materials for many industries. We can see new developments and industries in Vidarbha if we get this much required refinery-cum-petro-chemical complex," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis further said that he felt that the information disseminated through the presentation by VED shows that the fuel consumption in Central India, which is about 14-15 MTPA, can be met by setting up the project in Vidarbha.

"The region will get not only fuel, LPG but also many important petrochemicals used by many downstream industries like textiles, soaps and detergents, paints, cement, steel and several others. Not only the refinery but ancillaries may ensure huge prosperity in the region with huge employment," he said.

After the meeting, Pradhan tweeted, "Always a pleasure meeting former CM and LoP in the Maharashtra Assembly Shri @Dev_Fadnavis. We had discussions on establishing a petrochemical-cum-refinery complex in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra to further create opportunities for employment & economic growth in the state".