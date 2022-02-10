Watch Video: Byculla zoo reopens for tourists after BMC eases COVID-19 restrictions

Mumbai: A week after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ease COVID-19 restrictions following dip in daily infections, the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Byculla Zoo) reopened on Thursday and saw huge foothall of visitors, many of whom were eager to get a glimpse of the new animals.

Authorities introduced the new female tiger cub – ‘Veera’ born to Shakti and Karishma, the popular feline pair only earlier last month. It was also the day that the second Humboldt penguin chick was given a name – Oscar.

Veera was born on November 14, 2021, and was introduced to the public for the first time by name. Meanwhile, the Humboldt penguins, Molt (male) and Flipper (female) had Oscar on August 19, 2021.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in the country, presented a budget of Rs 45,949.21 crore for the year 2022-23, ahead of the civic elections.

A budgetary provision of Rs 115.46 crore has been made for Byculla zoo-related works, against last year which was Rs 30.66 crore.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported 441 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,52,617 while the death of 9 such patients increased the toll to 16,676, the civic body bulletin showed.

A total of 1,268 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,29,006 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 4,096 active COVID-19 cases in the city. Of the 441 new cases, 376 patients are asymptomatic, while 65 are hospitalised. Of them, 24 are on oxygen support. Out of the 36,991 beds, 1,261 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the case doubling rate is 840 days.

