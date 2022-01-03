Watch video: British Indian alleges Mumbai airport COVID-19 testing a 'scam'

In a shocking development, an Indian-origin man, a UK national on Monday has alleged that the test and quarantine protocol at the Mumbai airport also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is a 'scam' to mint money.

The UK national, Manoj Ladwa and his wife arrived in Mumbai on December 30 to attend his father-in-law's funeral. He tested positive for Covid at the airport test centre.

In a Facebook Live video that he recorded at the airport, Mr Ladwa narrated a detailed version of events.

Having received a negative test report before they boarded the plane from London's Heathrow airport, Mr Ladwa claimed that he asked for a second Covid test at Mumbai for confirmation but was refused. He was reportedly shifted to a government-run quarantine facility dur to which he missed the funeral.

"I have been magically tested positive at Bombay international airport. These four people are from the same flight as us, Virgin. Apparently, Virgin let so many of these people on a flight who are all positive but were negative yesterday," he said, urging his friends and acquaintances to "make some noise" over the matter.

He claimed that he took a lateral flow test in front of authorities at the Mumbai airport; he claims the report was negative but authorities allegedly insisted that he is Covid positive. "I want an independent test. They are denying me an independent test," he alleged, adding that they had been stuck for four hours at the airport.

"This is a scam. Apparently Virgin allowed 15 (Covid positive) people onto a flight," he alleged.

"There is nobody responsible here. This is scam. It's a scam. We are being scammed," Mr Ladwa alleged.

According to Mumbai Airport website, results may take up to 8 hours and that passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey. The regular test cost Rs 500. Passengers can also take the Rapid RT-PCR test, priced at Rs 1975, results of which are provided in 1-2 hours.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:10 PM IST