Watch Video: 'BJP's countdown has begun', says Maharashtra Congress as protests over Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning continues

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: Strongly flaying the ongoing 3-days long interrogation of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Maharashtra Congress said that "the countdown has begun" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, here on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said the so-called probe against Rahul Gandhi is being carried out "at the behest of the Central government", and the Congress is not scared of such repressive tactics.

"The action is clearly out of vendetta for the political demise of the Gandhi family. Now, the Delhi Police in tandem with the BJP has carried out atrocities on Congress leaders, MPs and office-bearers in Delhi," said Patole.

He said the Congress which had successfully fought to oust the British Empire and secured Independence for the country, and "now the BJP's countdown has started".