Watch video: Biker manages narrow escape as speeding Rajdhani Express shatters vehicle

A man riding a two-wheeler managed a narrow escape after a failed attempt to cross the train tracks on his motorcycle. According to reports, the incident took place in Mumbai and the train is Rajdhani Express.

As per the time stamp on the video, the incident occurred on February 12.

The footage of the incident, being widely circulated on social media shows the driver attempting to cross the train tracks on his motorcycle, while the moving train is barely metres away from him.

The man realises the gravity of the situation only when he is inches away from being blown to pieces. He then abandons his vehicle midway and manages to escape by the skin of his teeth.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:14 PM IST