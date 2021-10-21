Watch video: Alert RPF constable saves woman after she loses balance while boarding moving train at Sandhurst Road station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved the lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Sandhurst Road station where a woman who slipped off while boarding a moving train was saved by an alert RPF staffer.

At Mumbai's Sandhurst Road station, a woman constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the 50-year-old woman from falling under a moving train.

आज सैंडहर्स्ट रोड रेल्वे स्टेशन पर आयी हुई बदलापुर लोकल ट्रेन के महिला जनरल कोच मे 50 वर्ष महिला यात्री चलती लोकल ट्रेन मे चढ़ने के प्रयास के दौरान पैर फिसलने से गिरते समय स्टेशन पर तैनात महिला आरपीएफ आरक्षक सपना गोलकर द्वारा महिला यात्री की जान बचाकर सराहनीय कार्य किया l pic.twitter.com/7xZBb666ME — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 21, 2021

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the 50-year-old woman lost her balance and fell down while boarding the moving train. The RPF officer quickly dragged the woman away from the moving train and helped her gain balance. The commuters on the platform rushed to help the woman.

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving Train. Thus, due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days.

After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:03 PM IST