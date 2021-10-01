Watch video: Alert RPF constable saves woman after she loses balance while alighting from moving train at Kalyan station

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved the lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Kalyan station where a woman who slipped off while alighting from a moving train was saved by an alert RPF staffer.

सतर्क आरपीएफ ने बचाई एक बहुमूल्य जान!



महाराष्ट्र के कल्याण स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास करते हुए संतुलन खो बैठी जिसे सर्तक आरपीएफ़ स्टाफ द्वारा त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए बचाया गया।



यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने या उतरने का प्रयास न करें। pic.twitter.com/8Zu2ZapUGH — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 1, 2021

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that when the woman lost her balance and fell down while alighting from moving train.

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving Train. Thus, due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days.

After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving Train No. 01055 Godan Express leaving Kalyan on Dt.30.9.21. Due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days. pic.twitter.com/XKIuQCTEAS — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) October 1, 2021

Friday, October 01, 2021