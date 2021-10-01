e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

Watch video: Alert RPF constable saves woman after she loses balance while alighting from moving train at Kalyan station

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.
FPJ Web Desk
Representational Image | (Photo by AFP)

Representational Image | (Photo by AFP)

In many instances, railway officers, constables at the station with their alertness and courage have saved the lives of people by rescuing them from falling under the train. A yet another incident took place at Kalyan station where a woman who slipped off while alighting from a moving train was saved by an alert RPF staffer.

At Mumbai's Kalyan station, a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the woman from falling under a moving train.

Take a look at this video:

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that when the woman lost her balance and fell down while alighting from moving train.

A similar incident was reported at Kalyan station when a woman constables saved a man from being crushed under a moving train.

RPF constables Radhika Sen and Vaishali Patel immediately rescued a man when he fell while giving a bag to his uncle in a moving Train. Thus, due to the alertness of RPF, the lives of two persons were saved in two consecutive days.

After seeing the man fall, an alert on-duty constable pulled the man out before he slipped between the train and the platform. The passenger was dangerously close to the gap between the train and platform when the constable pulled him away.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:57 AM IST
