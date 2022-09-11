Watch Video: Ajit Pawar leaves NCP national council meeting midway in front of Sharad Pawar | Twitter

Amidst the reports of his disgruntlement, former deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar reportedly left the NCP national council meeting midway in front of Sharad Pawar.

As per the report by Zee News, he left midway after Jayant Patil was given a chance to speak before him. The leader, however, later clarified that he did not speak in the meeting because he is not national-level leader of the party and it was national-level meeting.

The national council meeting of NCP was held on Sunday in Delhi.

Sharad Pawar was re-elected as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President on Saturday unopposed during the party's national executive meeting.

When disgruntled Ajit Pawar joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis in 2019

In 2029, while Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra were still bargaining for the alliance, in a stunning turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, 2019, took oath as CM with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The duo was sworn in a hush-hush early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.

In 2019, followed by a declaration of the election result, Maharashtra had plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the result announcement. Thus the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

Later, even though the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress almost finalised their alliance and named Uddhav Thackeray as the CM candidate, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar signed a deal and took oaths thereby forming a government.

However, Ajit Pawar resigned on November 26, following which Fadnavis also threw in the towel, resulting into the collapse of the government that lasted for only 80 hours.

Hours later Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders combined met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray later took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28, thereby ending the high voltage political drama in the state.

