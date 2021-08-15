Watch Video: 7-year-old Mumbai girl teaches aunt to count numerals on 75th Independence Day

As India marks 75 years of Independence today, Indians across the country celebrated the day in unique ways.

Every year on Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of patriotism by participating in rallies, organising events and decorating schools, offices and public places in tricolours. This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have kept to our houses.

Amongst this, students of Municipal school Byculla west which is run by MyUdaan trust, celebrated the 75th Independence day in unique ways. Students from age 4 to 8 were seen teaching youngsters, elders, planting trees and sapling, cleaning their houses and premises while promoting 'Swacha Bharat Abhiyan'

A 7-year-old girl, named Shiksha, studying in Class 1 was teaching her aunt how to count numerals. The spirit of these kids are commendable as one can derive that their no age to learn and break barriers.

In the video, few kids were also seen donating food to the needy on Independence day.

Today, Indians across the globe are celebrating the day virtually. Many are sharing heartfelt messages, wishes, videos and songs on social media.



Today, India marks its 75th Independence Day, a day that every Indian celebrates with their head held high. This year, India is commemorating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', a year-long celebration to mark 75 years of Independence.

Innumerable heroes including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sukhdev, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Khudiram Bose have contributed to the freedom of this nation.

