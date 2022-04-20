Watch Video: 12 shops gutted in fire in Pune district; none hurt

Pune: At least 12 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in Kharadi are in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, said Fire Brigade officials.

The blaze erupted in Ubale Nagar locality around 9.30 AM and soon engulfed nearby shops. "Six water tankers extinguished the fire by 10.30 AM," an official said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Friendly fire: Brazil to play Argentina in Australia ahead of FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 02:33 PM IST