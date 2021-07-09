Watch: Two booked for allegedly misbehaving with Traffic police personnel in Thane

Two people were booked for allegedly misbehaving with Traffic police personnel in Thane; in connection with a viral video, ANI reported.
"We have registered a case against two persons for misbehaving with on-duty Traffic police personnel under relevant sections of the IPC," said Police.
The action was taken after a video of a man misbehaving with a personnel lof Thane police went viral.
Watch the video here:
