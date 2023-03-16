Watch: Traffic snarls due to bad roads, waterlogging in Pune as rain lashes parts of city for 2nd consecutive day

Watch: Traffic jam due to bad roads, waterlogging in Pune as rain lashes parts of city for 2nd consecutive day | Twitter

After sudden rains yesterday gave a major relief to Punekars troubled by high temperature in the city, thunderstorms continued to lash several parts of the city today.

Even as they were relieved by a drop in temperature Punekars faced difficulties as the rain continued for the second day in a row. Traffic snarls were reported from a few areas in the city like Ganeshhind Road, and Sinhagad Road due to waterlogging and bad roads.

Pune weather is getting so romantic but you are stuck in Chandni chowk traffic ⛔😀#Pune #punerains #Punetraffic pic.twitter.com/4D8qCnsRLf — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) March 16, 2023

LOL, people laugh on mumbai rain and mumbai traffic but real pain is in pune. Just light shower and all Hinjewadi exits are blocked due to traffic. Took almost 1.5hrs for 10Kms — bhavesh Laddha (@bhaveshLaddha2) March 16, 2023

So how was the traffic back home today, #Pune 😫#PuneRains — Aditee (@AditeeDate) March 16, 2023

Dark Clouds, Lightning & Sound, Thuderstorm & Rains have struck #Pune so hard, not even seen during the Season.



This is March 16, 2023

Around 4.30 PM (but doesn’t seem like it)



People around be safe.#PuneRains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rSAZp39yJU — Ashutosh N Daga (आशुतोष न. डागा) (@DagaAshutosh) March 16, 2023



The rains come after the city earlier this week recorded high temperature, and at a time when the state has been witnessing a spike in influenza cases and viral infections.

With a looming orange alert over the city today, as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains with thunder and lightning are likely over Pune till Mar 19.

Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Thursday reported light showers, the IMD said. The rains could exacerbate crop losses in the state.

The IMD in Nagpur has also issued a yellow alert for the next three days and an orange alert for the next 24 hours in a few parts of the state.

'There is a possibility of rain accompanied with storms, wind and lightning in some districts of Vidarbha," an IMD official said.

"Hailstorm is likely to occur in Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal and Nagpur. An orange alert has been issued for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued for the next three days," the official informed.