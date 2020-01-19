Watch: Tiger Shroff cheers runners at Mumbai Marathon 2020

On Sunday, even before the sun rose, thousands took to the streets of Mumbai for a marathon.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon, which sees participation from over 50,000 people every year began early in the morning with people from across the world travelling to the city to participate. It is the largest marathon in Asia as well as the largest mass participation sporting event on the continent. With a prize pool of $ 405,000, it is also the richest race in India.

Actor Tiger Shroff, well known for his fitness regime is the face of the Marathon.

As Procam International, the race owner writes on their website, "No youth icon in the country embodies the ﬁtness ethic better than Tiger Shroff and no one connects to a young audience better".

And one simply has to look at Shroff's interaction with the runners on Sunday morning to understand what the company meant.

He danced, he laughed and he cheered the runners on.