'Aaji' goes on to win Gold in the doubles match and Bronze in the singles match at Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: This 83-year-old woman's carrom skills at tournament in Pune will make your day | Twitter video screengrab
Pune: An 83-year-old woman playing carrom board in a tournament in Pune has gone viral on social media. A proud grandson has shared the video of his grandmother, whom is fondly calls 'Aaji'.

The octogenarian lady went on to win Gold in the doubles and Bronze in the singles match at Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament. Akshay describes that the crowd at the tournament was young and had steadier hands. Aaji's game indeed looks spot on.

Watch video here:

Age is just a number

Akshay Marathe shared the video on January 8 and wrote, "Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune’s All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands."

The lady is an inspiration to many people out there who think they have aged to a point where many things are out of their bound. She proves that age is just a number.

article-image

