Watch: 'Swordfight' on Kalyan streets; two youths booked

Two youths were booked for fighting with swords on the streets of Thane after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

As per reports from India Today, the incident which was reported from Kalyan's Mhasoba Chowk locality was a culmination of a long-running feud between two groups which to a clash between three people.

One 26-year-old, Ajay Shirath, was injured in the clash.

The Kolsewadi police have filed a case against the duo- who have been identified as Nagesh Dalvi and Sandeep Rathore- for triggering violence in the area.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:56 AM IST