WATCH: Skoda car turns turtle near Thane's Majiwada junction; no injuries reported

Thane: A Skoda car turtled near Thane's Majiwada Junction on the Golden Dyes Flyover at around 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to an officer from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). No injuries have been reported.



Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane, said, "We received the information about the Skoda car turning turtle at Majiwada junction in Thane at around 4:35 a.m. Our team, along with police officers, arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the information. The car was going from the Viviana Mall side to either Ghodbunder Road or Nashik Highway, where it lost its balance and turned upside down. Our team, along with the police, helped tow the car. The accident led to a traffic jam for a few hours."

Sawant further added, "The exact reason for the accident is unknown."



Suresh Dhere, a resident of Thane, said, "The junction where the car turtled is accident prone zone due to uneven surface on the flyover and curved flyover. This is the third accident in the year at this exact location."



The locals from the area have demanded that the authorities declare the area an accident prone zone in order to make people aware.