WATCH: Security Guard Outside SRK's Mannat Misbehaves With Tea-Seller, Snatches Container & Pours It On Ground

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie "Jawan" is poised for release on Thursday, September 7. A day prior to the release, fans gathered outside the actor's Mumbai residence, Mannat.

However, a distressing incident unfolded when an FPJ reporter witnessed a security guard stationed outside the premises behaving rudely with a tea-seller and callously spilling his entire container of tea onto the ground.

Upon being questioned by the FPJ reporter, the security guard repeatedly claimed that selling tea was not permitted within the premises and he had warned the tea-seller several times since the morning. Despite persistent inquiries about his orders and the entity he represented, the guard avoided providing specific details about his employer.

As onlookers rallied in support of the tea-seller, the security guard grabbed one of them by the t-shirt and cautioned him not to interfere with his duties. This incident was captured on camera by the FPJ reporter.

Watch here:

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh's first ever collaboration with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles.

Besides, the film has SRK's gang of girls which includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girika Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi and Ridhi Dogra. And if that wasn't enough, the film also has a special cameo by none other than Deepika Padukone.

So far, a trailer and a prevue of Jawan have been released by the makers, which sent netizens into a tizzy. Three songs from the film have also been dropped and they have already emerged to be chartbusters.

