Watch: Republic zooms into Rhea Chakraborty's living room, Twitter says 'Pulitzer worthy'

The reportage around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death seems to be getting progressively more dramatic. Having interviewed most of the actor's friend circle and those who worked under him, it would seem that the topic today is (once again) Rhea Chakraborty.
Netizens were rather startled on Monday after a Republic Bharat scribe stationed outside Rhea's house decided to use a camera and zoom in on the interior of her house. Rather excitedly, the anchor can be heard exclaiming that it appeared that Rhea was watching Republic TV on the television.
The incident has left many at a loss for words. Apart from the fact that standing outside her house and attempting to peep in through her windows is not exactly a newsworthy pastime, many wondered if the concept of privacy had also flown the coop.
"How is zooming a camera into Rhea’s living space journalism? She may have been a horrible girlfriend, she may have lived off Sushant’s money, but she is not a criminal as of today, she has her right to privacy," commented one user.
Others went the joke route, marveling at the Inception-like situation that was "Rhea Chakraborty watching Republic TV watching Rhea Chakraborty".
Another said that it was now time for the CBI to "hand over Sushant Singh's case to Republic TV".
Take a look at some of the posts:
