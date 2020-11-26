Watch: Railway officials save passenger who fell into gap between platform and train at Kalyan

Alert railway officials saved a passenger who fell off into the gap of platform and train at Kalyan railway station, on Wednesday.
"The incident took place on platform number 4, when a group of passengers with luggage gathered to board the moving train no 01021, departing from Kalyan railway station. Noticing the same a woman sub-inspector from Railway Protection force (RPF) rushed towards them, stopping from boarding the train," said a railway official from Kalyan.
"However, one of the passengers ignoring her instructions tried stepping into the train with his luggage and fall off between the gap of the platform and moving train. The alert Ticket checker, MSF (Maharashtra security force) official same and few passengers present at platform immediately ran towards the stuck passenger and pulled him out safely," added railway official.
The incident took place at around 5:30 pm, on platform number 4 (on the downside) of Kalyan railway station was captured in CCTV camera.
This is the second such incident to take place within a week. On November 18, an RPF official saved a woman passenger from falling between the gap of platform and train, while trying to board a running train at platform number 5 of the station.
