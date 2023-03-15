WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day | Screengrab

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday reviewed the work of the Chandni Chowk flyover. He directed to make proper planning to complete the final phase of the work being done at the square by the end of April.

The work of the flyover at Chandni Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of April as it will be inaugurated on Maharashtra Day (1st May) by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had conducted an aerial inspection of the ongoing works in the Pune district. During the visit, giving major relief to Punekars, Gadkari said that the flyover at Chandni Chowk would be inaugurated on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

At present, the commuters in the area are troubled due to ongoing project work and the frequent traffic jams in the area and they want the project to be ready at the earliest.

An old bridge there was pulled down in October last year as the route was becoming a traffic nightmare, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among those who got stuck while travelling to Satara from Mumbai. The project was scheduled to get completed by August 2021. However, the work got delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, traffic at the intersection and the pandemic. Later the deadline was shifted to January which has now been postponed to April.