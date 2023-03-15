 WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

During the visit, giving major relief to Punekars, Nitin Gadkari said that the flyover at Chandni Chowk would be inaugurated on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day | Screengrab

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on Wednesday reviewed the work of the Chandni Chowk flyover. He directed to make proper planning to complete the final phase of the work being done at the square by the end of April.

The work of the flyover at Chandni Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of April as it will be inaugurated on Maharashtra Day (1st May) by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Read Also
Pune: Siddharth Shirole seeks to shift Shivajinagar bus station from Wakdewadi to its original...
article-image

Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had conducted an aerial inspection of the ongoing works in the Pune district. During the visit, giving major relief to Punekars, Gadkari said that the flyover at Chandni Chowk would be inaugurated on May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

At present, the commuters in the area are troubled due to ongoing project work and the frequent traffic jams in the area and they want the project to be ready at the earliest.

An old bridge there was pulled down in October last year as the route was becoming a traffic nightmare, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among those who got stuck while travelling to Satara from Mumbai. The project was scheduled to get completed by August 2021. However, the work got delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, traffic at the intersection and the pandemic. Later the deadline was shifted to January which has now been postponed to April. 

Read Also
Pune: Family in car with baby harassed by two bike-borne men on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road; video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

WATCH: Pune Collector reviews Chandni Chowk flyover work, inauguration on Maharashtra Day

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde's contradiction in claiming to be party & faction, argues...

Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde's contradiction in claiming to be party & faction, argues...

Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks funds from JICA for Mumbai-Goa coastal highway, Mumbai Metro line...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks funds from JICA for Mumbai-Goa coastal highway, Mumbai Metro line...

Mumbai: Meet Aashish D'mello, Indian connection to Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mumbai: Meet Aashish D'mello, Indian connection to Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All At Once