Watch: Pics and videos of Mumbai traffic shows life has returned to normal

On Monday, huge traffic jam was witnessed on both Western and Eastern Express Highways. This comes a day after Mumbai Police urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes.
The police have also warned that if vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded. But, people seem to have hit the streets in their vehicles on the first day of the week.
Here are some pictures and videos:
