WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see reactions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Passengers of local train get sprayed by dysfunctional water tap; netizens have a ball, see reactions | Representative pic
A video showing the unusual washing service offered by the Indian Railways has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

In the video, a dysfunctional tap on the platform can be seen spraying water onto passengers of a passing train.

Watch the video here:

Netizens are having a blast after seeing the video which appears to be of a Mumbai local train.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions the video has received:

