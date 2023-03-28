WATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports complex

Screengrab of viral video | Twitter

Mumbai and the satellite cities like Navi Mumbai is being beautified by the respective civic agencies. Under the program, many projects have been undertaken by these agencies including creating a public sports complex under a flyover.

A video of showing one such sports complex built under Sanpada flyover has been raking view on social media. Posted by a Twitter user who goes by Dhananyaj_Tech, the video shows youths playing cricket in what looks like a basketball court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Initiative earns praises from Twitter users, Anand Mahindra

In the video, the Twitter user then pans to show a badminton court in the other half od the space under the flyover. This has earned praises from people including businessman Anand Mahindra.

Read Also Navi Mumbai civic agency to hold sports event after a two year hiatus

Some users even proposed similar project be implemented in Bengaluru. The video shows that the area is covered in net to ensure the balls and other equipment do not land on the road.

A report in NDTV stated that the sports complex came up under Sanpada flyover and was launched in 2021 by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The flyover connects Sector 16 and Sector 8 in the area.

The report further cited that the sports complex covering 2745.27 sq km was opened for free use in December 2022. The civic agency has carried out similar work under another flyover in Nerul.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC urged to take back Andheri Sports Complex from trust