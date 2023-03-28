 WATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports complex
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports complex

WATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports complex

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation opened the Sports Complex for the public in December 2022. The civic agency has carried out similar work under another flyover in Nerul.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | Twitter

Mumbai and the satellite cities like Navi Mumbai is being beautified by the respective civic agencies. Under the program, many projects have been undertaken by these agencies including creating a public sports complex under a flyover.

A video of showing one such sports complex built under Sanpada flyover has been raking view on social media. Posted by a Twitter user who goes by Dhananyaj_Tech, the video shows youths playing cricket in what looks like a basketball court.

Initiative earns praises from Twitter users, Anand Mahindra

In the video, the Twitter user then pans to show a badminton court in the other half od the space under the flyover. This has earned praises from people including businessman Anand Mahindra.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai civic agency to hold sports event after a two year hiatus
article-image

Some users even proposed similar project be implemented in Bengaluru. The video shows that the area is covered in net to ensure the balls and other equipment do not land on the road.

A report in NDTV stated that the sports complex came up under Sanpada flyover and was launched in 2021 by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The flyover connects Sector 16 and Sector 8 in the area.

The report further cited that the sports complex covering 2745.27 sq km was opened for free use in December 2022. The civic agency has carried out similar work under another flyover in Nerul.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC urged to take back Andheri Sports Complex from trust
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports...

WATCH: Navi Mumbai's civic agency earns praises for turning space under Sanpada flyover into sports...

Pune: 5 people of same family killed as pickup van rams into bikes on Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway

Pune: 5 people of same family killed as pickup van rams into bikes on Kalyan-Ahmednagar highway

Panvel: PMC and Mahila Economic Development Corporation hold exhibition & sale to promote women's...

Panvel: PMC and Mahila Economic Development Corporation hold exhibition & sale to promote women's...

Navi Mumbai: AAP stage protest against proposed electricity tariff

Navi Mumbai: AAP stage protest against proposed electricity tariff

Thane: Social activists hold unique protest against TMC's failure to clean nullah

Thane: Social activists hold unique protest against TMC's failure to clean nullah