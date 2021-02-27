Watch: Nashik Police’s grand farewell to sniffer dog after 11 years of service

Spike, a sniffer dog who was a part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Nashik City Police Force, received a grand farewell on February 21 after completing 11 years of service.
Spike was paraded on the bonnet of a Police vehicle on the occasion.
Watch the video here:
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh also took to Twitter to post the video.
"Nashik Police organized a special farewell for 'Sniffer Spike' canine who retired after 11 years of meritorious service, contributing immensely in detecting explosives," Deshmukh wrote.
The minister also said that Spike was not just a canine but had become a part of the police family. "I salute him for his service towards the Nation," added Deshmukh.
