 Watch: MVA workers protesting against state govt detained by Mumbai police
Watch: MVA workers protesting against state govt detained by Mumbai police

The MVA workers were protesting against several issues including the Adani row.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Watch: MVA workers protesting against state govt detained by Mumbai police | ANI video screengrab

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday detained workers of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) who were protesting against the state government over several issues including the Adani issue.

The detained MVA workers can be heard sloganeering 'Rahul Gandhi jindabad'. Additionally words like '50 khoke ki sarkar, berozgari, mehengaai ' were heard as the workers were put inside he police van and taken away by authorities.

watch video here:

Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar at latter's residence amid reports of cracks within MVA
article-image

