 Watch: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Inundated With Washed-Up Garbage Again
This recurrent issue transpires nearly annually, with heaps of garbage and untreated sewage being washed ashore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Annually, Juhu Beach transforms into a dumping ground as the Arabian Sea brings in tons of refuse, creating a distressing scene of accumulated waste.

A similar situation was observed on Friday on the beach between Hotel Sea Princess to Hotel citizens.

A Twitter-shared video depicted piles of trash that had been carried onto the beach by the waves, scattering across the shoreline.

Dr Rajesh Sarwadnya, who took to Twitter to address the distressing situation, tagged several political leaders including the Prime Minister.

"The world's most polluted sea label befalls Mumbai's waters as numerous gutters and drains pour in contaminated water, dirt, garbage, and plastic. This prevailing situation should be changed," he wrote while sharing the video.

A recurring phenomenon

The discharge of sewage waste onto the shoreline poses a dual threat: it endangers the local ecosystem and undermines tourism on one of the city's most frequented beaches. This recurrent issue transpires nearly annually, with heaps of garbage and untreated sewage being washed ashore.

The sight of the beach presents an unsettling and alarming spectacle. This occurrence is not a singular event; rather, it has evolved into a recurring phenomenon, particularly during the monsoon season.

WATCH: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Faces Environmental Crisis as Gutter Waste Is Discharged
