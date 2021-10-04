e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan's bail rejected: Mumbai Court remands Shah Rukh Khan's son to NCB custody till Oct 7
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:12 PM IST

Watch: Mumbai‌ ‌Railway‌ ‌Police‌ ‌celebrates‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌Day‌ ‌with‌ #LifeInKhaki‌ ‌campaign

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Photo: Instagram/ @grpmumbai

Representational Photo | Photo: Instagram/ @grpmumbai

Advertisement

On‌ ‌October‌ ‌2,‌ ‌1999,‌ ‌Government‌ ‌Railway‌ ‌Police,‌ ‌Mumbai‌ ‌was‌ ‌transformed‌ ‌into‌ ‌a‌ ‌Commissionerate.‌ ‌It‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌monumental‌ ‌event‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌history‌ ‌of‌ ‌railway‌ ‌security‌ ‌for‌ ‌an‌ ‌area‌ ‌that‌ ‌is‌ ‌today‌ ‌known‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌Mumbai‌ ‌Metropolitan‌ ‌Region.‌ ‌It‌ ‌is‌ ‌here‌ ‌that‌ ‌the‌ ‌Mumbai‌ ‌Locals‌ ‌criss-cross‌ ‌the‌ ‌suburban‌ ‌railway‌ ‌network.‌ ‌To‌ ‌celebrate‌ ‌their‌ ‌Foundation‌ ‌Day,‌ ‌in‌ ‌sync‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌era‌ ‌of‌ ‌social‌ ‌media,‌ ‌Government‌ ‌Railway‌ ‌Police,‌ ‌Mumbai‌ ‌is‌ ‌running‌ ‌a‌ ‌social‌ ‌media‌ ‌campaign:‌ ‌#LifeInKhaki. ‌ ‌ ‌

#LifeInKhaki‌ ‌campaign‌ ‌features‌ ‌several‌ ‌police‌ ‌officers,‌ ‌expressing‌ ‌their‌ ‌perspectives‌ ‌on‌ ‌what‌ ‌it‌ ‌means‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌part‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌force.‌ ‌Spanning‌ ‌decades,‌ ‌their‌ ‌stories‌ ‌give‌ ‌audiences‌ ‌an‌ ‌insight‌ ‌into‌ ‌what‌ ‌it‌ ‌means‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌responsible‌ ‌to‌ ‌keep‌ ‌Mumbaikars‌ ‌safe‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌tracks.‌ ‌Short‌ ‌videos‌ ‌have‌ ‌been‌ ‌included‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌campaign,‌ ‌where‌ ‌khaki-clad‌ ‌personnel‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌seen‌ ‌voicing‌ ‌their‌ ‌emotions,‌ ‌responsibilities‌ ‌and‌ ‌challenges. ‌ ‌ ‌

“Last‌ ‌year‌ ‌was‌ ‌extremely‌ ‌challenging‌ ‌for‌ ‌us.‌ ‌Due‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌lockdown,‌ ‌there‌ ‌was‌ ‌a‌ ‌huge‌ ‌demand‌ ‌for‌ ‌train‌ ‌services,‌ ‌especially‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌working‌ ‌class.‌ ‌We‌ ‌were‌ ‌the‌ ‌nodal‌ ‌agency‌ ‌that‌ ‌arranged‌ ‌for‌ ‌transportation of‌ ‌over‌ ‌60‌ ‌lakh‌ ‌people‌ ‌in‌ ‌a‌ ‌short‌ ‌period‌ ‌of‌ ‌time.‌ ‌Social‌ ‌media‌ ‌helped‌ ‌us‌ ‌reach‌ ‌out‌ ‌to‌ ‌commuters‌ ‌when‌ ‌many‌ ‌regular‌ ‌channels‌ ‌became‌ ‌unavailable.‌ ‌Leading‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌front,‌ ‌despite‌ ‌the‌ ‌risk‌ ‌of‌ ‌infection,‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌our‌ ‌police‌ ‌personnel‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌ground,”‌ ‌said‌ ‌Quaiser‌ ‌Khalid,‌ ‌Commissioner‌ ‌of‌ ‌Police,‌ ‌Railways,‌ ‌Government‌ ‌Railway‌ ‌Police,‌ ‌Mumbai.‌ ‌ ‌

Social‌ ‌media‌ ‌platforms‌ ‌helped‌ ‌GRP‌ ‌stay‌ ‌in‌ ‌contact‌ ‌with‌ ‌commuters.‌ ‌Now‌ ‌that‌ ‌things‌ ‌are‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌normal,‌ ‌in‌ ‌some‌ ‌ways,‌ ‌they‌ ‌are‌ ‌pursuing‌ ‌these‌ ‌connections‌ ‌to‌ ‌increase‌ ‌online‌ ‌engagement‌ ‌and‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌better‌ ‌understanding‌ ‌of‌ ‌what‌ ‌people‌ ‌expect‌ ‌of‌ ‌them.‌ ‌These‌ ‌platforms‌ ‌are‌ ‌also‌ ‌giving‌ ‌GRP‌ ‌personnel‌ ‌a‌ ‌safe‌ ‌space‌ ‌to‌ ‌share‌ ‌their‌ ‌experiences‌ ‌with‌ ‌people.‌ ‌GRP’s‌ ‌social‌ ‌media‌ ‌presence‌ ‌is‌ ‌an‌ ‌extension‌ ‌of‌ ‌its‌ ‌efforts‌ ‌to‌ ‌use‌ ‌technology‌ ‌to‌ ‌spread‌ ‌awareness‌ ‌about‌ ‌railway‌ ‌safety,‌ ‌and‌ ‌crimes‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌suburban‌ ‌railway‌ ‌network.‌ ‌#LifeInKhaki‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌celebration‌ ‌of‌ ‌it‌ ‌all.‌ ‌

Have a look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Classrooms come alive again as schools reopen today in Mumbai and Maharashtra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal