Watch: Mumbai Customs dept seizes $4,97,000 from passengers' saree, shoes at city airport

Following a tip-off, a targeted operation was carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit and the family, including two senior citizens, was intercepted.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Foreign currency concealed in saree and shoes by a family who returned from Dubai | FPJ
The Mumbai Airport customs have seized $497,000 worth around ₹4.10 crore concealed in the saree, shoes and suitcases of a family arriving here from Dubai, officials said here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out late on November 2 when the three-member family landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by a FlyDubai flight FZ-446.

Following a tip-off, a targeted operation was carried out by the Air Intelligence Unit and the family, including two senior citizens, was intercepted.

The sleuths carried out a thorough search of the baggage and also subjected them to a physical frisking.

The AIU recovered and seized the bundles of USD concealed in one of the passenger's saree folds, the inner sole of the shoes and one of the suitcases the family was carrying.

The three persons have been arrested and produced before a Magistrate Court which has remanded them to 14 days judicial custody. Further probe was underway.

