 WATCH: MNS Workers Vandalise Toll Plaza At Samruddhi Mahamarg After Raj Thackeray's Son Amit's Convoy Stopped
According to reports, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena president and Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was on his way to Sinnar from Ahmednagar on the evening of July 22, when his vehicles were allegedly made to wait for 30 minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

MNS workers allegedly vandalised the toll plaza at the recently inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg after MNS supremo Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray's vehicles were stopped at the Mahamarg on Saturday night. A video of the vandalism has gone viral on Twitter. According to reports, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena president and Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray was on his way to Sinnar from Ahmednagar on the evening of July 22, when his vehicles were made to wait for 30 minutes, following which MNS workers' tempers flared up and vandalism was carried out by them.

article-image

Video showed men with sticks in hand, breaking and shattering the glasses of toll plaza.

MNS workers alleged that Amit Thackeray's convoy was stopped at the toll booth of Samriddhi Highway in Sinnar for close to 30 minutes for "no reason". A few workers were reported saying by local news channels that they vandalised the toll plaza as the workers there had misbehaved.

MNS protest against toll nakas

The MNS has a history of run-ins with toll plazas in Maharashtra. The party had led an agitation in the past against alleged "illegal collection of money" done at toll plazas across the state. Party supremo Raj Thackeray had given an "ultimatum" to toll plaza operators that if collection is done beyond the stipulated time, then the plazas would have to face 'MNS style ire' in the state.

article-image

