Watch: MNS workers vandalise agriculture department's office in Maharashtra's Latur

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers allegedly vandalised the office of co-director of Agriculture Department in Latur when they had gone to submit an application after some types of seeds, distributed among farmers, allegedly failed to germinate.
According to news agency ANI, The incident occurred on Wednesday. In a video, some people were seen vandalising furniture, windows and desktops in the office.
"Some seeds did not germinate. So some MNS workers had come to the Agriculture Department office to submit a request regarding an inquiry into it," said Sanjay Pawar, Assistant Inspector of Police, told news agency ANI. "They raised slogans during which time some workers vandalised the office. A complaint has been registered, legal action will be taken," he added.
Earlier, Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged a protest at a construction site in Thane city, over a signboard put up in Chinese. Over 20 MNS workers gathered at a construction site in Balkum area in Thane city on June 20. The death of 20 Indian Army soldiers during a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this week has triggered demands for boycott of all things Chinese in the country.
