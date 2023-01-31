WATCH: Massive fire breaks out in Municipal Bus Depot in Nalasopara East, video surfaces

e-Paper Get App
The fire brigade and emergency officials reached the spot and was engaged in extinguishing the fire.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Thane: Massive fire broke out in a Municipal Bus at Achole Road, Nalasopara East on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

