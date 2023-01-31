WATCH: Massive fire breaks out in Municipal Bus Depot in Nalasopara East, video surfaces |

Thane: Massive fire broke out in a Municipal Bus at Achole Road, Nalasopara East on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire brigade and emergency officials reached the spot and was engaged in extinguishing the fire.

A bus of Vasai Virar Nagar Nigam Bus Depot located at Achole Road, Nalasopara East caught fire, fire brigade has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/gipkhrFzWs — PRASHANT PARAB (@manas2307) January 31, 2023

नालासोपारा पूर्व स्थित अचोले रोड स्थित मनपा बस डिपो की बस में लगी भयंकर आग, मौके पर अग्निशमन दल पहुंच कर आग बुझाने में जुटी है pic.twitter.com/tjS91O4ciF — HP Live News (@hplivenews1) January 31, 2023



This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)