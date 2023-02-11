Watch: Massive fire breaks out in a building in Maharashtra's Jalgaon; one dead, several injured

A massive fire broke out in a multistorey building in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. | Twitter

Jalgaon: A massive fire broke out in a multistorey building in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, killing one person and injuring several other earlier on Saturday. Firefighters successfully doused the fire.

As per reports, a massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the middle of the night when the residents where sleeping inside.

In the incident, one person has died due to suffocation as he could not find his way out of the burning building. Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Footage of the incident posted by a Twitter user shows flames emanating from the building as firefighters carried out their operation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As soon as the information reached the authority, firefighters rushed to the spot and successfully doused the fire.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)