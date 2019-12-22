Watch: Massive Fire breaks out at a building in Vile Parle, Mumbai

A massive fire has broken out in Labh Shrivalli building in Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle, West Mumbai. The fire confined to 7th and 8th floor of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be found out. Firefighting and rescue operations underway.
More details awaited.
