Watch: Man climbs on rooftop of skywalk to meet his Guru in Mumbai, booked

Man climbs on rooftop of skywalk to meet his Guru in Mumbai, booked | Twitter image

Mumbai: A man, wanting to meet his Guru, climbed on the roof top of skywalk at Nana Chowk near Gowalia Tank area in Grant Road. It took more than one and a half hours for the fire brigade and police to bring the man down. The incident came as surpise and onlookers gathered to see the drama of the person, and even traffic was stalled for a few minutes.

The police have identified him as Shakeel Babul Diliver Ayya (25), who is a drunkard and he belongs to Assam. The police are trying to contact his family. A police investigation is underway and necessary action under the law will be taken against him.

BC Jagtap Station Officer of Mumbai Firebrigade said, " We received a call from Mumbai Police at 8 am in the morning. They informed us that a man had climbed onto the rooftop of the skywalk and was walking on the roof. He also threatened to jump off the bridge. Accordingly, I along with another officer, reached the spot. It was difficult to catch him."

"After one and a half hours, we succeeded in cornering him near Grant Road station. We tried to convince him, but he was not listening. He was saying that he wanted to meet his guru. " Said Jagtap.