WATCH: Maha schoolboy's video explaining democracy in R-Day speech goes viral, 'My father doesn't beat me, because he believes in democracy'

The 74th Republic Day of the country concluded on Thursday with great enthusiasm. Various programs were organized on the occasion of Republic Day in government offices, schools, colleges, universities and private societies. Many people gave speeches on this occasion. However, a speech given by a schoolboy has gone viral on social media. He has described in his speech how we benefit from democracy. Everyone present at the function started laughing after hearing his speech. The little one's speech is only half a minute long. However, he has delivered the speech in such a way that you have to watch it again and again and laugh heartily.

What did the little one say?

"Actually, today is Democracy Day. Democracy started in the country from this day. I love democracy. In this democracy ,you can do anything. You can fight, be friends, be in love. But I love to goof around, play pranks, walk in the forest, climb trees like a monkey. My dad doesn't beat me for doing all that. Because he believes in democracy. But the small boys of my village complain about me to my teacher. Then teacher tramples me like terrorists trample the values of democracy. Sometimes teacher makes me do sit-ups and says that my behavior is not democratic. He receives complaints against me a lot. But to tell the truth, a simple and poor boy like me will not be found in the entire taluka. Saying this, I stop my precious thoughts. Jai democracy," said the little boy in his speech.

Netizens adore little kid and his speech

Netizens were pleasantly surprised by the meaning of democracy explained by this little schoolboy. The video has been shared widely on social media and people have been reacting to it.

One Twitter user, commenting on the video, said: "This kid will become a big leader one day."

"Master Class on Democracy," another person wrote while sharing the video.

"This boy will go far What a stark comparison, 'Just as terrorists trample democratic values, our sirs trample me and say my behavior is undemocratic.' So much understanding at such a young age," wrote user named Dnyaneshwar.

