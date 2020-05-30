Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik, attacks two people

The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the leopard entered the Rajsarathi Housing Society in Indira Nagar. Another official told PTI that the animal attacked a senior citizen on the building's staircase and when he raised an alarm, it ran outside and proceeded to attack a passerby.

Both police and forest officials were alerted immediately, but the leopard could not be traced. According to some reports, before Indira Nagar, the leopard was spotted in Mumbai Naka area and at Tidke Colony in the city.

Earlier in January 2019, four people, including two television cameramen, were injured when a leopard strayed into a residential area in Nashik's Savarkar Nagar. The leopard was hiding in a sugarcane field behind a fuel station on Gangapur Road at dawn. Before anyone could realise what was happening, it barged into the thickly populated Savarkar Nagar residential locality.

