Watch: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik, attacks two people

In a shocking incident, two persons were attacked by a leopard in the Indira Nagar area of Maharashtra's Nashik city on Saturday.
As per news agency ANI, the leopard attacked two people injuring them seriously. Forest officials said, "Its footprints can be traced to forests. Our team is at the spot." The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The incident took place at around 5.30 am when the leopard entered the Rajsarathi Housing Society in Indira Nagar. Another official told PTI that the animal attacked a senior citizen on the building's staircase and when he raised an alarm, it ran outside and proceeded to attack a passerby.
Both police and forest officials were alerted immediately, but the leopard could not be traced. According to some reports, before Indira Nagar, the leopard was spotted in Mumbai Naka area and at Tidke Colony in the city.
Earlier in January 2019, four people, including two television cameramen, were injured when a leopard strayed into a residential area in Nashik's Savarkar Nagar. The leopard was hiding in a sugarcane field behind a fuel station on Gangapur Road at dawn. Before anyone could realise what was happening, it barged into the thickly populated Savarkar Nagar residential locality.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)