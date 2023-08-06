WATCH: Government Scared Of Rahul Gandhi, Says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader on Sunday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. According to Raut, the BJP government is scared of Rahul Gandhi.

"The government is afraid of Rahul Gandhi. After the Surat sessions court sentenced him with two years of jail, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha within 24 hours. There was no need of disqualifying him so soon. He was also thrown out of his residence which there was no need of. But now, the SC has stayed his conviction and made strong comments on the Surat sessions court and the Gujarat High Court", said Shiv Sena leader Raut while speaking to ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Furthermore, Raut said, "Three days have gone by since the verdict came, but Rahul Gandhi's membership has not yet been reinstated. The MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. delegation (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will meet tomorrow and discuss further strategy".

Welcoming the Supreme Court's stay order on the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi' surname case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday said that people's faith in the judicial system has been restored once again after the verdict.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"After Supreme Court's verdict, people's faith in the judicial system has been restored once again. This is a victory for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, TMC, Mamata Banerjee and all the members of the Opposition. The coming few days will be full of drama in the Parliament," said TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha.

According to Sinha, the verdict is a victory for the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

On Friday, in a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the top Court, in an interim order, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court began hearing of an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.